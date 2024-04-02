iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,103. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

