Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.60. The stock had a trading volume of 108,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,565. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

