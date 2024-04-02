Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. 1,983,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.05. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

