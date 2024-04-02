Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 707 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,247. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

