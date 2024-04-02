Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. 1,561,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,023. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

