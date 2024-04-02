Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $592,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.46. 1,637,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,844. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

