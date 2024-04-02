Veracity Capital LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 530.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.13. The company had a trading volume of 827,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

