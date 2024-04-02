Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.70. 1,593,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,612,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a market cap of $298.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

