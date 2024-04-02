SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $71.27. 1,561,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,144. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.