SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,315,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 8,402,499 shares.The stock last traded at $60.85 and had previously closed at $61.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

