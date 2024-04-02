Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 189,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $247.32. The stock had a trading volume of 787,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

