Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

HON traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $200.55. The company had a trading volume of 782,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.