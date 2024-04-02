Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 195,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 75,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

