Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 3,159 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

