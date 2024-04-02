Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $12.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.78. 711,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.01 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.60 and its 200-day moving average is $335.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

