Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 2,914 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $109.43. 1,168,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

