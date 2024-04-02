Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.79

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 446122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Get Mplx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPLX

Mplx Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 89.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.