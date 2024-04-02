Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 6.6%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 1,516,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,068,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Up 7.2 %

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $757,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesoblast by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

