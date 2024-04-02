Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 2,250,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,037,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

