AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 39,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 121,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $618.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AlTi Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

