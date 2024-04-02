Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 231,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.26. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ERO. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

