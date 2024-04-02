G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 203,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.41. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

