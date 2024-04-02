BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 46,380,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Insider Activity at BlackBerry
In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $272,750. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of BB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 7,230,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,864. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
