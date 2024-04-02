BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 46,380,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $272,750. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 7,230,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,864. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.