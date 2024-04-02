Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Drops By 6.8%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

Celanese Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $168.32. 201,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,328. Celanese has a one year low of $99.33 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after buying an additional 468,003 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

