Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Dayforce Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DAY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 348,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.