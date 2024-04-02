Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.20. 68,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,093,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Stock Down 9.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Simeon George acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Simeon George acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 59.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

