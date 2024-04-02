Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $5.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.48. 389,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

