Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Invests $8.66 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 145,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 131,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,141,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,180. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

