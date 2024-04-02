Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $15.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $624.53. 555,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.07. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

