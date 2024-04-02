Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Down 6.4% in March

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. 551,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cannae has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. Analysts forecast that Cannae will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cannae

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,868,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 857,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,062,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $7,081,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cannae by 38,345.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 276,086 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 531,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 257,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

