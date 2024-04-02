Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,497. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

