Polkadot Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.19 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.53 or 0.00013039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $12.19 billion and approximately $336.62 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,429,075,042 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
