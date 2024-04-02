3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $100.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3M traded as low as $91.90 and last traded at $93.83. 2,980,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,192,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.02.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

