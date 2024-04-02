Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 229 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.85.

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.00. 529,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,132. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

