Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. 2,537,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,526,166. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

