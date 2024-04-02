Country Club Bank GFN Invests $1.56 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 348,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.