Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 1,024 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,737,000 after buying an additional 101,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,108,000 after buying an additional 93,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,618,000 after buying an additional 152,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.35. 981,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,190. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

