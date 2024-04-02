Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 795 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.29. The company had a trading volume of 374,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,014. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

