Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $908,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.13. 196,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.