Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,040,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AIG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.84. 1,159,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,372. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $78.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

