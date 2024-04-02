Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $340.49. 689,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,735. The firm has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

