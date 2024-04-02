Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Shell by 186.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

