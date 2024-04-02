East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 17.2% in March

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $67,692,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

