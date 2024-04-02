Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of PLD opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
