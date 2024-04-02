Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.