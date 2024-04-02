Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 2.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Establishment Labs traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.09. Approximately 325,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 451,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Establishment Labs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Trading Up 6.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares during the period. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,680,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,708,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. Establishment Labs’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.