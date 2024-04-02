Short Interest in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Decreases By 6.1%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BOOM

DMC Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 42,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. DMC Global has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $27.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $380.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.62.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 778,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.