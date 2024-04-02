Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BORR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. 1,590,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $934.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 3.02. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

