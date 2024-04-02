Short Interest in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Decreases By 5.9%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. 50,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,075. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after buying an additional 262,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.