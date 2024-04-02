Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FINX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. 19,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

