Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 19,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Hayward Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 364,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.22. Hayward has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

